Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 50,229 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,509 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,229 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Futu worth $28,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Futu alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 805.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,126,633 shares of the company's stock worth $195,933,000 after buying an additional 1,002,171 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Futu by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,371,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 919,724 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Futu by 25,558,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 511,164 shares of the company's stock worth $83,938,000 after acquiring an additional 511,162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Futu by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455,266 shares of the company's stock worth $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 284,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Futu by 197.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 393,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,453,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period.

Futu Stock Up 3.3%

Futu stock opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $202.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $136.92.

Futu Holdings NASDAQ: FUTU Stock: Is the Chinese Fintech Company a Buy?

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($2.12). The company had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.35 million. Futu had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 41.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.50 target price on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Futu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Get Our Latest Report on FUTU

Key Futu News

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kahn Swick & Foti, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Kaplan Fox, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, and Berger Montague, all issued notices reminding shareholders about an August 25, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in a filed securities class action against Futu. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kahn Swick & Foti, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Kaplan Fox, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, and Berger Montague, all issued notices reminding shareholders about an August 25, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in a filed securities class action against Futu. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege investor harm tied to undisclosed regulatory compliance failures and other securities-law violations, which can weigh on sentiment and raise concerns about potential legal costs, damages, and reputational damage for Futu. Article Title

The lawsuits allege investor harm tied to undisclosed regulatory compliance failures and other securities-law violations, which can weigh on sentiment and raise concerns about potential legal costs, damages, and reputational damage for Futu. Neutral Sentiment: The news mostly consists of repetitive legal notices rather than new operational disclosures, so the immediate stock impact is driven more by headline risk than by fresh fundamental information. Article Title

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Futu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Futu wasn't on the list.

While Futu currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here