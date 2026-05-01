Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 623,032 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,002 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 623,032 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.68% of Hexcel worth $98,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hexcel alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Hexcel by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 138.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $183,651.20. The trade was a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. Hexcel Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hexcel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Hexcel's payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hexcel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hexcel wasn't on the list.

While Hexcel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here