Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 156,820 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.67% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $57,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XENE. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $56,637,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $144,936,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $62,600,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $17,849,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $63.95.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.13.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $403,620.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,347.29. This trade represents a 26.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Difabio sold 1,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $74,118.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $403,234.23. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 296,707 shares of company stock worth $17,845,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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