Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,493,913 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,913 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of TJX Companies worth $526,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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