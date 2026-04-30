Jennison Associates LLC Has $158.74 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,771 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 23,269 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Five Below worth $158,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Five Below by 143.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Five Below by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $236.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $189.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Up 1.4%

Five Below stock opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The company's 50-day moving average price is $225.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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