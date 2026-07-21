Jennison Associates LLC Has $30.26 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2,183.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 90,962 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Analog Devices by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after buying an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 661.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8%

ADI stock opened at $372.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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