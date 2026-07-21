Jennison Associates LLC Has $39.06 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,707 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 263,609 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $39,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.35.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of A opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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