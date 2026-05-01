Jennison Associates LLC Has $82.50 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,316 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 279,759 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Agilent Technologies worth $82,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 75,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,153 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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