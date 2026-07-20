Jennison Associates LLC Has $89.75 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $89,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 54,596 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $469.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total value of $246,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,525.72. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,102.30. The trade was a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock worth $4,189,886 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1%

ROK opened at $461.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $461.27 and its 200-day moving average is $419.84. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.44 and a 1-year high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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