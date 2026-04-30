Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,722,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 1,256,993 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.18% of CenterPoint Energy worth $296,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,142 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $43.27 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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