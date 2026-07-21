Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,746 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 435,384 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.64% of Sotera Health worth $26,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 342,934 shares of the company's stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,186 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Stock Down 1.9%

Sotera Health stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. Sotera Health Company has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SHC

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

Further Reading

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