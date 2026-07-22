Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 176,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,666,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Oruka Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

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Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ORKA opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62 and a beta of -0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORKA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORKA

Insider Activity at Oruka Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Arjun Agarwal sold 9,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $846,215.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,854.56. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Carl Dambkowski sold 12,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $882,194.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,716,271.73. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,683. Insiders own 23.49% of the company's stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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