Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 113,579 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483,648 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.75% of IDACORP worth $187,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company's stock.

Get IDACORP alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDA

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In related news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,273.27. This trade represents a 30.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

IDACORP Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $147.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.84%.The firm had revenue of $403.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $434.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDACORP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDACORP wasn't on the list.

While IDACORP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here