Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 27,769 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 1,311.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,887 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $41,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $6,922,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.3%

FIX stock opened at $1,712.83 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.99 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,855.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,549.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Report on FIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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