Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 314,762 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,194 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 314,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Celsius worth $58,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $13,957,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 64,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Celsius by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CELH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celsius from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.72.

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Celsius Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 134.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.17 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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