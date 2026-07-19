Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $176,415,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.68% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 274,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $10,978,327.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,460,317.90. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

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Nebius Group Trading Up 3.5%

Nebius Group stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 4.10. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $228.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.91.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

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About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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