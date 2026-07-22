Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,030 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP James Stanley Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.70, for a total transaction of $2,687,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 102,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,632,301.90. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 4,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,088,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 122,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,578,734.06. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,125 shares of company stock worth $5,438,226. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $288.74. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $245.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Steel Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $293.00 to $291.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.18.

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Steel Dynamics News Roundup

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About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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