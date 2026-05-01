Jennison Associates LLC Sells 160,167 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,648 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 160,167 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Korn/Ferry International worth $63,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,657 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 20.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 6.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.00.

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Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

KFY opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52. Korn/Ferry International has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $725.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.45 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Korn/Ferry International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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