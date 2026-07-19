Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,066,274 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 714,241 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.27% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,046,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,286,298 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $194,907,000 after buying an additional 648,870 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,686,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,671,117.80. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.95.

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Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $85.72 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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