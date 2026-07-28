JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,118 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. JFrog comprises about 1.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of JFrog worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 242.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares in the company, valued at $394,086,765.60. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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