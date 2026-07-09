JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in JFrog were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6,868.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,104,071 shares of the company's stock worth $131,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,876 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JFrog by 550.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,562,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $76,427,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $92.73 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The business's fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.96 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at $276,776,315.52. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 916,699 shares of company stock worth $72,787,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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