JLB & Associates Inc. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $132,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $64,158,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,435 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,175,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,994,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Meta Platforms by 948.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,243,577 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,998 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $614.23 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $622.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The business had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $840.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 160,352 shares of company stock worth $102,559,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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