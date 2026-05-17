John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,019,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,613,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,773 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth.

Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts.

Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow.

Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst.

Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer continues to face concerns about declining COVID-related sales and looming patent expirations, which have weighed on the stock even after earnings beat expectations.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.84.

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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