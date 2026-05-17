John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 11,533 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,407.61 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $899.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.06. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1,600.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,065.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,092. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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