John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 45,125 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,464 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 45,125 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Down 2.0%

INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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