John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 7,113 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,662 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $347,560,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after buying an additional 2,511,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $239,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.5%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $213.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company's 50-day moving average is $278.38 and its 200-day moving average is $202.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4,276.78 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Reuters article

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Business Wire article

Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller commentary and related reports have argued Bloom may face supply-chain risks and valuation concerns, which could pressure sentiment despite the AI deal news. Barchart article

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $250.41.

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Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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