John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 92,408 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,775 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,408 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Article Title

Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Article Title

Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Article Title

Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Article Title

Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Negative Sentiment: One headline specifically noted Bloom Energy shares sliding Friday, suggesting some traders are taking profits after the recent surge and all-time high move. Article Title

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $277.48 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,548.57 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 521,321 shares of company stock worth $96,830,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

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