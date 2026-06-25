Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,591 shares of the company's stock after selling 428,113 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $29,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $142.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $102.09 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock's 50-day moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average is $132.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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