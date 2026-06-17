Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Stock Holdings Lessened by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,830 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,163 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises about 2.6% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Johnson Controls International worth $158,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Maseco LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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