Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Stock Position Raised by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 774.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,052 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after buying an additional 1,837,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 93,932.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,184 shares of the company's stock worth $216,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50 day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $133.70. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $102.09 and a one year high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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