Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,330 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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