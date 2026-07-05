Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Holdings Reduced by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,664 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,481 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.70.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $631.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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