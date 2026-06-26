Johnson & Johnson $JNJ is Bar Harbor Wealth Management's 6th Largest Position

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,273 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.8% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $244.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $589.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $230.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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