Johnson & Johnson $JNJ is London Co. of Virginia's 6th Largest Position

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,354 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,839 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of London Co. of Virginia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $392,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $263.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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