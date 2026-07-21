Johnson & Johnson $JNJ is Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,080 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock worth $109,338,000 after buying an additional 4,454,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $240.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.11. The stock has a market cap of $598.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC set a $290.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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