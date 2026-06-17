Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Rothschild Wealth LLC

Rothschild Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment to expand U.S. Vision manufacturing in Jacksonville, Florida, adding new packaging, distribution, and advanced manufacturing capacity. The move supports its long-term manufacturing push and could improve supply-chain resilience. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment to expand U.S. Vision manufacturing in Jacksonville, Florida, adding new packaging, distribution, and advanced manufacturing capacity. The move supports its long-term manufacturing push and could improve supply-chain resilience. Positive Sentiment: J&J’s rare-disease drug IMAAVY (nipocalimab) posted strong Phase 2/3 results in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and received FDA Priority Review, reinforcing the company’s pipeline growth story. Article Title

J&J’s rare-disease drug IMAAVY (nipocalimab) posted strong Phase 2/3 results in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and received FDA Priority Review, reinforcing the company’s pipeline growth story. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of three dividend aristocrats with a Strong Buy rating, which may support investor interest in the stock’s defensive income profile. Article Title

TipRanks highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of three dividend aristocrats with a Strong Buy rating, which may support investor interest in the stock’s defensive income profile. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted JNJ’s strong recent share performance and asked whether the stock still offers value after a big one-year run, suggesting valuation concerns may be tempering upside.

Analyst commentary noted JNJ’s strong recent share performance and asked whether the stock still offers value after a big one-year run, suggesting valuation concerns may be tempering upside. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street reacted to late-stage TALVEY blood-cancer trial results, with the article framing the data as important for whether J&J can keep growing after losing a multibillion-dollar drug, making the readout a potential pressure point for the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE JNJ opened at $235.29 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $231.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.75. The company has a market capitalization of $566.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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