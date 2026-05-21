Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,170 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock worth $16,536,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock worth $24,278,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock worth $251,216,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock worth $913,484,000 after buying an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $229.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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