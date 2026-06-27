Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,954 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Johnson & Johnson to $270 from $266 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment after recent strength in the shares. Benzinga reference

Guggenheim raised its price target on Johnson & Johnson to $270 from $266 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment after recent strength in the shares. Positive Sentiment: The company said new data from its IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) program support sustained disease control in generalized myasthenia gravis, adding to optimism around its immunology pipeline and future growth prospects. PR Newswire reference

The company said new data from its program support sustained disease control in generalized myasthenia gravis, adding to optimism around its immunology pipeline and future growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: European regulators also issued a CHMP recommendation advancing TECVAYLI plus daratumumab as a potential standard of care in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, which could help support J&J’s oncology franchise. Article reference

European regulators also issued a advancing TECVAYLI plus daratumumab as a potential standard of care in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, which could help support J&J’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Broader market commentary also points to healthcare stocks like Johnson & Johnson becoming a haven for investors rotating out of tech, which is helping lift sentiment across the sector. MarketWatch reference

Broader market commentary also points to healthcare stocks like Johnson & Johnson becoming a haven for investors rotating out of tech, which is helping lift sentiment across the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also highlighted J&J as a “best stock for beginners” and a dependable dividend name, but those are more general reputation pieces than immediate stock-moving catalysts. Article reference

Recent articles also highlighted J&J as a “best stock for beginners” and a dependable dividend name, but those are more general reputation pieces than immediate stock-moving catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for only single-digit earnings growth ahead of the next quarterly report, so while expectations remain solid, the near-term upside may depend on continued pipeline and product execution. Article reference

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $254.64 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $255.11. The company has a market cap of $612.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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