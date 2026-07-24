Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 325.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock worth $27,704,364,000 after buying an additional 1,663,782 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $6,924,523,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $259.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50-day moving average price is $241.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The firm has a market cap of $624.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted marketing authorization for J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, a potentially meaningful new business in soft-tissue robotics that could expand the MedTech division. Reuters article

The FDA granted marketing authorization for J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, a potentially meaningful new business in soft-tissue robotics that could expand the MedTech division. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage data for its multiple myeloma therapies Tecvayli and Talvey , with the MonumenTAL-6 study showing large reductions in progression risk and death, strengthening the company’s oncology pipeline. PR Newswire article

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage data for its multiple myeloma therapies and , with the MonumenTAL-6 study showing large reductions in progression risk and death, strengthening the company’s oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also responding to J&J’s recent quarterly earnings beat and upbeat 2026 outlook, which has boosted sentiment around the stock and drawn interest from ETF investors. Yahoo Finance article

Investors are also responding to J&J’s recent quarterly earnings beat and upbeat 2026 outlook, which has boosted sentiment around the stock and drawn interest from ETF investors. Positive Sentiment: J&J raised its dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock and supporting demand from dividend-focused investors. Yahoo Finance article

J&J raised its dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock and supporting demand from dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were commentary pieces discussing J&J’s valuation, ETF exposure, and investor attention, but they do not add a new fundamental catalyst on their own. MarketBeat article

Several articles were commentary pieces discussing J&J’s valuation, ETF exposure, and investor attention, but they do not add a new fundamental catalyst on their own. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters report said a judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims, which could still keep legal uncertainty in focus despite being framed as a procedural win for J&J. Reuters article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here