Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 597.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,901 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 271,433 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.2% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $65,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment in Jacksonville, Florida to expand Vision manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. The move supports its U.S. expansion strategy and could improve long-term supply resilience and growth in its eye-care business. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment in Jacksonville, Florida to expand Vision manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. The move supports its U.S. expansion strategy and could improve long-term supply resilience and growth in its eye-care business. Positive Sentiment: J&J is also seeing renewed optimism around its pipeline after reporting strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab) in a rare autoimmune anemia and receiving FDA Priority Review, which could support future revenue growth if approved. Article Title

J&J is also seeing renewed optimism around its pipeline after reporting strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab) in a rare autoimmune anemia and receiving FDA Priority Review, which could support future revenue growth if approved. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests J&J’s shares have already had a strong multi-month run, so some investors are now debating whether the stock still offers value after a sharp one-year advance. Article Title

Recent commentary suggests J&J’s shares have already had a strong multi-month run, so some investors are now debating whether the stock still offers value after a sharp one-year advance. Neutral Sentiment: J&J’s dividend increase and ongoing manufacturing push reinforce its defensive, income-oriented profile, but these items are more supportive of long-term sentiment than immediate share-price upside. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.0%

JNJ opened at $236.06 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.56. The firm has a market cap of $568.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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