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Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evercore Wealth Management reduced its Johnson & Johnson position by 14.8% in the first quarter, selling 23,197 shares and retaining 133,122 shares valued at approximately $32.5 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 69.55% of J&J’s stock.
  • Johnson & Johnson reported strong second-quarter results, with revenue rising 6.6% year over year to $25.31 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.90 surpassing estimates. Management raised its 2026 EPS outlook to $11.60–$11.75.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $265.30, while the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share. A proposed settlement of tens of thousands of talc-related claims could also reduce legal uncertainty if participation requirements are met.
  • Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson.

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,122 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,197 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,704,364,000 after buying an additional 1,663,782 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after buying an additional 1,738,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $6,924,523,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported second-quarter revenue of $25.31 billion, up 6.6% year over year and ahead of analyst expectations. Adjusted EPS of $2.90 also exceeded consensus estimates, while management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $11.60–$11.75 per share. Johnson & Johnson Raised Its Outlook
  • Positive Sentiment: The proposed talc settlement could remove a major source of legal uncertainty for Johnson & Johnson by resolving tens of thousands of ovarian-cancer claims, provided at least 95% of remaining claims participate. The agreement follows a favorable ruling by the federal multidistrict-litigation court. Johnson & Johnson Agrees to Pay Up to $5.5 Billion to Settle Talc Lawsuits

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE JNJ opened at $266.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $641.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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