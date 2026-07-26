Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,317 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock worth $27,704,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,782 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,924,523,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.6%

JNJ opened at $263.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $242.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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