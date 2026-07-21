Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,307 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,027,524 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of KBC Group NV's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $310,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $11,853,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.37 and a 200 day moving average of $235.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here