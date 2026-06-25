Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $2,005,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,423,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,571,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average of $228.94. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.73 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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