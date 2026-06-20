Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,467 shares of the company's stock after selling 299,694 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,030,835 shares of the company's stock worth $932,835,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug Erleada showed encouraging clinical results, with Reuters-reported data indicating it cut the risk of cancer spread or death by 20% in a study setting. That kind of pipeline progress can support longer-term revenue growth. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug showed encouraging clinical results, with Reuters-reported data indicating it cut the risk of cancer spread or death by 20% in a study setting. That kind of pipeline progress can support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to be highlighted as a strong dividend stock , with articles pointing to Johnson & Johnson’s long history of dividend increases and its appeal to income-focused investors seeking stability in a volatile market. Article Title

The company continues to be highlighted as a strong , with articles pointing to Johnson & Johnson’s long history of dividend increases and its appeal to income-focused investors seeking stability in a volatile market. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in a Florida contact lens manufacturing facility, reinforcing confidence in future operating capacity and U.S. production investment. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than in a Florida contact lens manufacturing facility, reinforcing confidence in future operating capacity and U.S. production investment. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces describe JNJ as a defensive name that may hold up better if markets weaken, but these articles are largely opinion-based and do not add new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces describe JNJ as a defensive name that may hold up better if markets weaken, but these articles are largely opinion-based and do not add new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been soft over the past few months, with one note saying the stock is down about 3% in three months despite solid results and pipeline progress. That recent weakness may be weighing on sentiment even as investors debate whether the dip is attractive. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $549.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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