Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,771 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,108 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $157,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,151 shares of the company's stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,688 shares of the company's stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the company's stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $229.22 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $234.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $551.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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