Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,298 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,730 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $263.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $154.80 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.52. The company has a market capitalization of $634.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced FDA approval for its dual-energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF platform, a positive catalyst that could support growth in the company’s medtech business and improve investor confidence in its pipeline. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced FDA approval for its dual-energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF platform, a positive catalyst that could support growth in the company’s medtech business and improve investor confidence in its pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The stock had recently been pushing to record highs as analysts raised price targets and investors responded to a higher outlook and pre-earnings optimism, suggesting the long-term setup for JNJ remains constructive. Article Title

The stock had recently been pushing to record highs as analysts raised price targets and investors responded to a higher outlook and pre-earnings optimism, suggesting the long-term setup for JNJ remains constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary this week also highlighted JNJ as a defensive healthcare name with steady cash flow, while other pieces focused on valuation, earnings expectations, and healthcare sector comparisons rather than new company-specific setbacks. Article Title

Commentary this week also highlighted JNJ as a defensive healthcare name with steady cash flow, while other pieces focused on valuation, earnings expectations, and healthcare sector comparisons rather than new company-specific setbacks. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive product news, some trading-focused coverage noted unusual put option activity after the recent run-up, indicating that a portion of the market is positioning for a possible pullback. Article Title

Despite the positive product news, some trading-focused coverage noted unusual put option activity after the recent run-up, indicating that a portion of the market is positioning for a possible pullback. Negative Sentiment: One market recap also described JNJ as declining more than the broader market, reinforcing the idea that the stock is pausing after a strong advance rather than reacting to a major fundamental problem. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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