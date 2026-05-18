Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,168 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,637 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0%

JNJ stock opened at $226.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $545.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $235.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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