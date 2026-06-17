Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Holdings Increased by &PARTNERS

&PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,694 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,418 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of &PARTNERS's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. &PARTNERS's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $158,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment to expand U.S. Vision manufacturing in Jacksonville, Florida, adding new packaging, distribution, and advanced manufacturing capacity. The move supports its long-term manufacturing push and could improve supply-chain resilience. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment to expand U.S. Vision manufacturing in Jacksonville, Florida, adding new packaging, distribution, and advanced manufacturing capacity. The move supports its long-term manufacturing push and could improve supply-chain resilience. Positive Sentiment: J&J’s rare-disease drug IMAAVY (nipocalimab) posted strong Phase 2/3 results in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and received FDA Priority Review, reinforcing the company’s pipeline growth story. Article Title

J&J’s rare-disease drug IMAAVY (nipocalimab) posted strong Phase 2/3 results in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and received FDA Priority Review, reinforcing the company’s pipeline growth story. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of three dividend aristocrats with a Strong Buy rating, which may support investor interest in the stock’s defensive income profile. Article Title

TipRanks highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of three dividend aristocrats with a Strong Buy rating, which may support investor interest in the stock’s defensive income profile. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted JNJ’s strong recent share performance and asked whether the stock still offers value after a big one-year run, suggesting valuation concerns may be tempering upside.

Analyst commentary noted JNJ’s strong recent share performance and asked whether the stock still offers value after a big one-year run, suggesting valuation concerns may be tempering upside. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street reacted to late-stage TALVEY blood-cancer trial results, with the article framing the data as important for whether J&J can keep growing after losing a multibillion-dollar drug, making the readout a potential pressure point for the stock. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $235.29 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $231.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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