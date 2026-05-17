Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Position Increased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,602 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $545.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here